PINK RIBBON PLAYS 24-Hour Festival Will Come to Chicago

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Centering community storytelling around breast cancer, healing, and collective care, supported by the SCREEN Project and the Asian Health Coalition, Pink Ribbon Plays presented by CIRCA-Pintig and Nothing Without a Company (NWaC) is fast-paced 24-Hour Play Festival bringing together 30 AANHPI artists to create six original short plays in just one day. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the artists will create and perform six brand new 10-minute plays all within a single 24-hour period.

Fresh off of their latest sold out show MANA WAHINE: A 24-Hour Play Fest. Co-produced with Kumu Kahua Theatre & Tree Moss Hawaii this past weekend and now in its 11th iteration. From the innovative minds at Nothing Without a Company, this weekend's 24-hour fest marks the company's first collaboration with CIRCA-Pintig.

“Especially during National Minority Health Month, it's vital that we speak directly with our communities,” said NWaC Artistic Director, Hannah Ii-Epstein. “In just 24 hours, artists come together to explore and share stories through art and performance in a way that feels immediate and alive.”

Six playwrights, six directors, and 18 actors will be randomly sorted into teams, with each team assigned a specific space to devise, write, and rehearse brand-new 10-minute plays. At the end of 24 hours, a final public performance of the six resulting plays immediately follows!