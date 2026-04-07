Lookingglass Theatre Company to Present World Premiere of UNTITLED VAMPIRE PLAY

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Lookingglass Theatre Company will present the world premiere of UNTITLED VAMPIRE PLAY, written by Ensemble Member Kevin Douglas and directed by Devon DeMayo, running June 4 through July 12.

The production will conclude the company’s 2025–2026 season and continues Lookingglass’s focus on developing new ensemble-driven work. The play combines elements of romantic comedy and horror, centering on relationships complicated by centuries of history and supernatural circumstances.

“Using familiar vampire lore, I wanted to create a world where vampires deal with real human problems to both comedic and tragic effect,” said Douglas.

Director Devon DeMayo added, “By weaving romance, horror, and familial drama, Kevin's play grabs you by the throat and keeps you guessing.”

The cast includes Lookingglass ensemble members Walter Briggs and Kareem Bandealy, joined by Courtney Rikki Green, Jordan Anthony Arredondo, Jin Park, and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams.

The creative team features scenic designer Alyssa Mohn, Costume Designer Theresa Ham, lighting designer Jason Lynch, sound designer Andre Pluess, magic and illusion designer Benjamin Barnes, fight and intimacy director Rachel Flesher, and dramaturg Martine Kei Green-Rogers.

Performance Details

Previews will run June 4 through June 12, with opening night scheduled for June 13. The regular run will continue through July 12.

Performances will take place at Lookingglass Theatre Company, located at 163 E. Pearson Street in Chicago.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $33 and are available at lookingglasstheatre.org or by calling 312-337-0665.

Accessible performances, including open captioning, audio description, and mask-required performances, will be offered throughout the run.