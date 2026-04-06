LE BAL Will Conclude Trap Door Theatre’s Season in Chicago

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Trap Door Theatre will present LE BAL as the final production of its 32nd season, running May 14 through June 20 at its Chicago venue. The production, directed and devised by Stephen Buescher, is inspired by Ettore Scola’s film and will be performed at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland Street.

The work is a dialogue-free, movement-based piece that traces political and personal change through dance, music, and fashion, spanning the 1920s to the present. The production will use a continuous musical score and physical storytelling to depict shifts in both individual lives and broader global history.

The cast will include Dan Cobbler, Genevieve Corkery, Cat Evans, Emily Nichelson, Gus Thomas, Jasz Ward, and Carl Wisniewski.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $32, with 2-for-1 admission available on Thursdays. Tickets may be purchased at our.show/le-bal or by calling (773) 384-0494. Group rates are also available.

Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., with additional matinees on June 7 and June 14 at 3:00 p.m. Opening night is scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Trap Door Theatre is located at 1655 W. Cortland Street in Chicago.