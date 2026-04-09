Joffrey Ballet Receives Equity in Arts Education Award at Ingenuity Gala

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Ingenuity will host Tapestry 2026, its annual fundraising gala, on Wednesday, May 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. The event will bring together civic, cultural, and philanthropic leaders to mark 15 years of expanding access to arts education across Chicago Public Schools.

At the gala, Ingenuity will honor The Joffrey Ballet with the Equity in Arts Education Award and recognize Chicago philanthropist and Joffrey Board Member Zach Lazar for his leadership and support of arts access initiatives. The event is chaired by Michele M. Mazur, with honorary chairs Nancy and Steve Crown, Francia E. Harrington, and David J. Vitale.

“As we mark 15 years of progress, Tapestry is an opportunity to reflect on what is possible when a city invests in creativity as a core part of education,” said Nicole Upton, Executive Director of Ingenuity. “This work is made possible through strong partnerships and a shared commitment to ensuring that every student in Chicago Public Schools has access to the arts.”

Through its partnership with Chicago Public Schools, Ingenuity has expanded access to arts education across the city. The organization reports that more than 96,000 additional students now have consistent access to the arts, more than 600 schools offer expanded programming, and over 80 percent of schools meet arts staffing benchmarks.

“Arts education shapes how young people see themselves and what they believe is possible,” said Linda Swayze, Community Engagement Director at The Joffrey Ballet. “In Chicago Public Schools, we help students gain confidence and a sense of belonging through dance. They learn to think creatively and collaboratively—skills that reach beyond the studio. Our partnership with Ingenuity expands citywide access to consistent, high-quality arts education. We are incredibly honored to receive the Equity in Arts Education Award and proud to stand with partners advancing this impactful work.”

“I am thrilled to join Ingenuity and The Joffrey Ballet in support of arts access for kids across Chicago. Ingenuity's mission to ensure every CPS student has access to the arts resonates deeply with me and aligns closely with my civic commitments. Now is the right moment to celebrate their work as we continue to see the arts make a positive impact on students' lives,” said Zach Lazar.

Proceeds from Tapestry 2026 will support Ingenuity’s ongoing work to expand arts education access across Chicago Public Schools.

EVENT DETAILS

Tapestry 2026 will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Business casual attire with a creative twist is encouraged. More information is available at https://www.ingenuity-inc.org/tapestry-2026/.