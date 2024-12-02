INTO THE WOODS Extended Through Early January At The Chopin Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kokandy Productions will present two additional weeks of performances for its sell-out revival of Into The Woods. Following a brief holiday hiatus, the critically acclaimed musical will return January 2 – 12, 2025 at The Chopin Studio Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago. Kokandy is also pleased to add two new performances to its current run on Wednesday, December 11 and Wednesday, December 18, 2024. All other performances through December 22, 2024 are currently sold out.

Uniquely re-orchestrated for two grand pianos, Kokandy's fresh and immersive revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical classic is directed and choreographed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula.

The cast includes Kevin Webb and Sonia Goldberg as The Baker and The Baker's Wife, Stephanie Stockstill as The Witch, Madison Kauffman as Cinderella, Kevin Parra as Jack, Anna Seibert as Little Red and Honey West as the voice of The Giant. Pulling double (or more) duty are August Forman as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Shea Hopkins as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Jonathan Allsop as Rapunzel's Prince/Steward, Ismael Garcia as Rapunzel/Florinda, Britain Gebhardt as Jack's Mother/Lucinda and Emily Goldberg as Cinderella's Stepmother/Mother. The company of players is completed by swings Gabby Koziol, Jackson Mikkelsen, Halli Morgan, Michael Penick, Julie Peterson, Elizabeth Rentfro and Evan B Smith.

Musicians include Ariana Miles (piano) and Evelyn Ryan (piano). Escape into a fantastical fairytale adventure where wishes come true, but not always for free. A trove of storybook characters' paths intertwine as they chase their deepest desires through an enchanted forest. However, once they receive their happily ever after, the unintended consequences of granted wishes unravel their worlds.

Weaving a euphoric score including the songs “Giants in the Sky,” “On the Steps of the Palace,” “No One Is Alone” and “Children Will Listen” with a darkly humorous book, Into the Woods is a sophisticated musical twist on beloved childhood fables.

The Production Team includes G “Max” Maxin IV, (Scenic Design and Lighting Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Matt Reich (Sound Design), Mike Patrick (Sound Consultant), Jakob Abderhalden (Properties Design), Chels Morgan (Intimacy Choreographer), Syd Genco (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Ariana Miles and Evelyn Ryan (Orchestrators), Nicholas Reinhart (Production Manager), Shane Roberie (Casting Associate), Lynsy Folckomer and Mackenzie Hahn (Sound Engineers), Ryan Stajmiger (Assistant Director), Kendyl Meyer (Stage Manager), Ethan Colish (Assistant Stage Manager).

