Eclectic Full Contact Theatre To Host 15th Season Reveal Gala In Chicago

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Eclectic Full Contact Theatre will host a fundraising gala and 15th season reveal party on April 12 from 6:00 to 8:30 PM at My Buddy's. The event will mark the conclusion of the company’s 14th season and introduce upcoming programming.

The evening will include appearances from past collaborators, previews of the upcoming season, and announcements about future productions. Attendees can expect a mix of performances, presentations, and community gathering as the company looks ahead to its next season.

An open bar will be available for the first hour of the event. Tickets are priced at $30.