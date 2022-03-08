Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative Root Announces Spring 2022 Class Series

pixeltracker

Classes and camps will set your imagination free while challenging your growth and creativity.

Mar. 8, 2022  
Creative Root Announces Spring 2022 Class Series

Discover your extraordinary self! At Creative Root, there's something for everyone. Whether you love writing epic adventures, singing, and dancing, or you enjoy bringing to life characters that will fill the room with laughter, classes and camps will set your imagination free while challenging your growth and creativity.

In the classes, it's not just about being on stage. We focus on educating young people on the entire theatre-making process through different learning styles. Theatre is about investigating the varied, creative stories that make up the world around us. It offers many different ways to learn and explore, and it can help support you in other areas of your life.

All classes will take place on Saturdays at The Theatre School at DePaul University, from April 23 to May 14. All participants must be fully vaccinated (two weeks after a second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine) and masks may be required. For additional information about DePaul University's COVID-19 guidelines, visit this link.

To register for a Creative Root class, click here.



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele

More Hot Stories For You

  • Songbook Foundation Names New Library-Archives Director
  • Mark William Returns to Feinsteins At Hotel Carmichael
  • MARK WILLIAM: BACK WITH A BEAT to Play Return Engagement at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael
  • Phoenix Theatre to Present THE MAGNOLIA BALLET by Terry Guest