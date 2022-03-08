Creative Root Announces Spring 2022 Class Series

Discover your extraordinary self! At Creative Root, there's something for everyone. Whether you love writing epic adventures, singing, and dancing, or you enjoy bringing to life characters that will fill the room with laughter, classes and camps will set your imagination free while challenging your growth and creativity.

In the classes, it's not just about being on stage. We focus on educating young people on the entire theatre-making process through different learning styles. Theatre is about investigating the varied, creative stories that make up the world around us. It offers many different ways to learn and explore, and it can help support you in other areas of your life.

All classes will take place on Saturdays at The Theatre School at DePaul University, from April 23 to May 14. All participants must be fully vaccinated (two weeks after a second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single-dose vaccine) and masks may be required. For additional information about DePaul University's COVID-19 guidelines, visit this link.

