Chicago Violin Competition 2026 Opens Registration for Ages 7-28
The online Chicago Violin Competition is scheduled for November 22, 2026, with entry fees starting at $200.
The Chicago Violin Competition (CVC) is an international violin competition held online, providing promising young talent an outlet to exhibit their art on the world's stage. CVC is now accepting registrations for its 2026 edition, scheduled for November 22, 2026.
This online competition welcomes talented violinists aged 7-28 from around the world. Recognized for its high standards and commitment to nurturing young talent, CVC continues to inspire the next generation of violinists while connecting musicians worldwide through a vibrant virtual stage. Check previous award winners..
Registration Deadline - Aug 31, 2026. REGISTER
Young Artist Division (Ages 7–17) – Repertoire
Concertos
Barber – Concerto, 1st Movt
Bartók – Concerto No. 1, 1st Movt
Bruch – Concerto No. 1 in G minor, 1st Movt
more...
Solo / Showpieces
Bach – Partita in E Major – Preludium
Bazzini – La Ronde des Lutins
Paganini-Kreisler – La Campanella
more...
Senior Artist Division (Ages 18–28) – Repertoire
Concertos
Bartók – Concerto No. 2, 1st Movt
Dvořák – Concerto, 1st Movt
Elgar – Concerto, 1st Movt
more...
Solo / Showpieces
Bach – Chaconne from Partita No. 2
Corigliano – The Red Violin Caprices
Ernst – Der Erlkönig
more...
Registration Info
Deadline: August 31, 2026
Entry Fee: $200 – Young Artist / $250 – Senior Artist
REGISTER
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