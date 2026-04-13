Chicago Violin Competition 2026 Opens Registration for Ages 7-28

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The Chicago Violin Competition (CVC) is an international violin competition held online, providing promising young talent an outlet to exhibit their art on the world's stage. CVC is now accepting registrations for its 2026 edition, scheduled for November 22, 2026.

This online competition welcomes talented violinists aged 7-28 from around the world. Recognized for its high standards and commitment to nurturing young talent, CVC continues to inspire the next generation of violinists while connecting musicians worldwide through a vibrant virtual stage. Check previous award winners..

Registration Deadline - Aug 31, 2026. REGISTER

Young Artist Division (Ages 7–17) – Repertoire

Concertos

Barber – Concerto, 1st Movt

Bartók – Concerto No. 1, 1st Movt

Bruch – Concerto No. 1 in G minor, 1st Movt

more...

Solo / Showpieces

Bach – Partita in E Major – Preludium

Bazzini – La Ronde des Lutins

Paganini-Kreisler – La Campanella

more...

Senior Artist Division (Ages 18–28) – Repertoire

Concertos

Bartók – Concerto No. 2, 1st Movt

Dvořák – Concerto, 1st Movt

Elgar – Concerto, 1st Movt

more...

Solo / Showpieces

Bach – Chaconne from Partita No. 2

Corigliano – The Red Violin Caprices

Ernst – Der Erlkönig

more...

Registration Info

Deadline: August 31, 2026

Entry Fee: $200 – Young Artist / $250 – Senior Artist

REGISTER