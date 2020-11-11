Chicago Children's Theatre Drops Free Neighborhood Tour Podcast For Kids And Families

Walkie Talkies are fun, totally original, story-based audio experiences that encourage families to get outside and explore Chicago neighborhoods together.

Listen up Chicago families! Because today, Chicago Children's Theatre launched Walkie Talkies, a free, all-new adventure podcast just for you.

Walkie Talkies are fun, totally original, story-based audio experiences that encourage families to get outside and explore Chicago neighborhoods together.

i??Not only that, Walkie Talkies are a new way for families to take a walk, release stress and create happy shared family memories until we can be back together at the theater.

The first three Walkie Talkies are self-guided strolls through South Shore, Little Village, and around Lincoln Park's North Pond Nature Sanctuary.

Each episode was commissioned by Chicago Children's Theatre and created by local theater artists. The result is a fun and educational new audio series that children and families can enjoy together, outdoors and safely, even over the winter months, while learning more about the beautiful city they live in.

So lace up your sneakers, pop in your ear buds, and take a walk through some of Chicago's most distinctive neighborhoods. Each pod is under one hour and comes with a walking map to guide families and field trips on each bite-sized journey, plus resources including photos of top tour highlights, vocabulary keys, recommended reading and song lists, and other fun family activities.

Go to chicagochildrenstheatre.org to download and stream Walkie Talkie episodes directly to your smart device via Spotify, Soundcloud, Pocketcast and soon on Apple iTunes.

Adventure-seeking families should "smash the subscribe button" to be the first to download future Walkie Talkies exploring even more Chicago neighborhoods and attractions.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You