BAMtheatre To Host Block Party Celebrating One-Year Anniversary Of Performing Arts Facility

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BAMtheatre will celebrate the one-year anniversary of its performing arts facility with the BAM Block Party on Saturday, May 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 520 North Cass Avenue in Westmont, Illinois. The event will be free and open to the public, with tours of the facility and outdoor activities planned for attendees.

The facility, which opened in May 2025, includes a 191-seat theater, dance studio, rehearsal rooms, and instructional spaces. During the block party, BAM’s conservatory competition teams will perform excerpts from their recent work throughout the event. Additional activities will include food trucks, games, and community programming.

The event concludes BAMtheatre’s 25th anniversary season, which included national competition appearances by its student ensembles at the National Performing Arts Festival, Junior Theater Festival West, and Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.

SPRING PRODUCTIONS

BAMtheatre will present three youth productions this spring as part of its Broadway Kids programs. Students in grades K–3 will perform CINDERELLA from April 17–26; students in grades 3–6 will perform LEGALLY BLONDE JR. from April 30 through May 16; and students in grades 7–12 will perform FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL from April 6–12.

SUMMER PROGRAMMING

Registration is open for BAMtheatre’s summer programs, which include more than 30 camp sessions for children and teens. Offerings include Broadway Tots camps for ages 0–5, one- to two-week camps culminating in performances, and Broadway Kids Summer Edition, which will conclude with performances of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION from July 30 through August 8.

The organization will also present a mainstage summer production of URINETOWN from July 9–12, with auditions scheduled for May 17–20.

ABOUT BAMTHEATRE

BAMtheatre is a Chicagoland-based performing arts organization focused on youth training in acting, voice, and movement through conservatory-style programs and performance opportunities.