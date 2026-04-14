American Music Institute Offers Summer 2026 Lessons, Camp And Ayco Programs

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American Music Institute will offer a range of summer 2026 programs including private lesson packages, a weeklong music camp, and the American Youth Chamber Orchestra (AYCO) Chamber Music Program.

Designed for students of all ages and experience levels, the offerings will take place across AMI campuses in Clarendon Hills, Downers Grove, St. Charles, Geneva, and Chicago, with options for in-home and online instruction.

SUMMER LESSON PACKAGES

AMI’s Summer Lesson Packages will run from May 1 through August 31, allowing students to select between four and twelve private lessons. The flexible structure is intended to accommodate summer travel schedules while supporting continued musical development.

Instruction will be available across a range of instruments including piano, violin, voice, guitar, and drums, with genres spanning classical, pop, and jazz. Lessons will be offered both in-home and at AMI campuses.

CHICAGO SUMMER MUSIC CAMP

The Chicago Summer Music Camp will take place July 13–17, 2026 in Hinsdale, Illinois. Open to students ages 5–18, the program will include instruction in instrument exploration, music theory, composition, improvisation, chamber music, and ensemble performance.

Participants will also have daily performance opportunities designed to build confidence and stage experience.

AMERICAN YOUTH CHAMBER ORCHESTRA (AYCO)

Auditions are now open for the American Youth Chamber Orchestra (AYCO) Chamber Music Program for summer and fall 2026. The program is open to students ages 7–18 and includes weekly coaching, ensemble rehearsals, and performance opportunities.

Students will work with faculty affiliated with institutions including Juilliard, Oberlin, and Berklee, focusing on ensemble skills, musicianship, and collaborative performance.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Programs will be offered at AMI campuses in Chicago, Clarendon Hills, Downers Grove, Geneva, and St. Charles, with additional options for in-home and online instruction. For more information about enrollment, visit amimusic.org or contact American Music Institute at (630) 850-8505 or AMI@amimusic.org.