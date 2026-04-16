Reading Theater Project Will Present World Premiere of BANSHEE in Berks County

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From May 1-10, 2026, Berks County audiences will be able to see the first full production of "Banshee" by Wyomissing playwright Adam Richter at the WCR Center for the Arts, 140 N. Fifth St. in Reading.

"Banshee" is directed by Jody Reppert and stage-managed by Sean Sassaman. The play features original music by Marty Bonk and choreography by Jessica Warchal-King of JCWK Dance Lab.

Inspired by the author's lifelong interest in Irish history and folklore, "Banshee" tells the story of Nancy Donough, a farmer in 18th-century Ireland who dreams of greatness. Instead, she is haunted by the call of a supernatural spirit that echoes through the generations, and a vision that could have deadly consequences.

"What makes the play so compelling is how it blends Irish folklore with deeply human questions about redemption and the courage it takes to face the truth," Reppert said. "Audiences will find themselves pulled into a mysterious and emotionally powerful journey that reminds us how storytelling-and theater itself-helps us confront the things that linger just beyond the edge of our understanding."

"I am absolutely thrilled to work with Reading Theater Project to bring this play to life," Richter said. "'Banshee' is a tale of legacy and generational inheritance, and I think those themes will resonate with all audiences."

"Banshee" runs about two hours with an intermission. Performances are May 1 at 7:30 p.m., May 2 at 1 p.m. and May 3 at 2 p.m., and May 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. and May 10 at 2 p.m. A talkback follows each performance. Tickets are Pay What You Will, including $0, with a recommended price of $25 and a pay-it-forward price of $50.