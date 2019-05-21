Hugh Mercer Symposium Set for June 13

The Mercersburg Historical Society' invites history lovers to The Hugh Mercer Symposium on Thursday June 13, 2019, in Kiel Hall of Mercersburg Academy. Hugh Mercer, namesake of Mercersburg, is an early Scots-Irish settler of the Pennsylvania frontier, selecting land west of the Susquehanna River in the Conococheague Settlement as his home. Mercer, a member of the defeated Jacobite forces of Scotland, fled his home in 1747 for the safety of America. He became the first trained physician in the Conococheague Settlement. Mercer was a close friend and associate to George Washington, ultimately joining in the conflict during the Revolutionary War, where he died in at the Battle of Princeton. Mercer's death in the battle is the subject of Revolutionary artist John Trumbull's painting titled The Death of General Mercer at the Battle of Princeton, January 3, 1777.

Presentations planned for the symposium include:

Hugh Mercer and The Jacobite Rebellion in Scotland by Mr. Jeff Dacus

General Hugh Mercer in the Revolution by Mr. Michael Cecere

Hugh Mercer and Freemasonry by Brother Chandler, Fredericksburg Lodge No. 4

All speakers will participate in a panel discussion at the conclusion. The fee for the day-long conference is $40 per person and includes a luncheon. Contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau for an invitation or mail payment and attendees to:

Mercersburg Historical Society

Attn: General Hugh Mercer Symposium

P.O. Box 115

Mercersburg, PA 17236





