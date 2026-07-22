Spotlight: FELLOW TRAVELERS at the Glimmerglass festival

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Jonathan Bailey fans, this one's for you. See FELLOW TRAVELERS at Glimmerglass in Cooperstown, NY.

A secret romance unfolds against the backdrop of 1950s Washington, D.C. We have one word for you – yearning. Fans of the Paramount+ limited series starring Jonathan Bailey will experience the love story of Fellow Travelers anew in this gripping modern opera, in which two men begin a secret relationship during the Lavender Scare.

This opera has it all – forbidden queer love, political intrigue, and a reminder of the enduring fight to live authentically.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

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