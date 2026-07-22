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Spotlight: FELLOW TRAVELERS at the Glimmerglass festival

Forbidden love. Unforgettable music.

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Spotlight: FELLOW TRAVELERS at the Glimmerglass festival

Jonathan Bailey fans, this one's for you. See FELLOW TRAVELERS at Glimmerglass in Cooperstown, NY.

A secret romance unfolds against the backdrop of 1950s Washington, D.C. We have one word for you – yearning. Fans of the Paramount+ limited series starring Jonathan Bailey will experience the love story of Fellow Travelers anew in this gripping modern opera, in which two men begin a secret relationship during the Lavender Scare.

This opera has it all – forbidden queer love, political intrigue, and a reminder of the enduring fight to live authentically.

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7/17 - 8/14/2026

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Central New York SHOWS

Così in Central New York Così
Glimmerglass Festival (7/17-8/14)
Così in Central New York Così
Glimmerglass Festival (7/17-8/14)
Fellow Travelers in Central New York Fellow Travelers
Glimmerglass Festival (7/18-8/16)
Madame Butterfly in Central New York Madame Butterfly
The Glimmerglass Festival (7/11-8/17)
Oklahoma! in Central New York Oklahoma!
The Glimmerglass Festival (7/10-8/17)
THE PROM in Central New York THE PROM
The Wood Theater (8/14-8/23)
Mamma Mia! in Central New York Mamma Mia!
Proctors Theatre (4/06-4/11)
The Wiz in Central New York The Wiz
The Stanley (9/29-9/30)
All These Pretty Things in Central New York All These Pretty Things
Lynne Lovejoy Parlour at Memorial Art Gallery (9/18-9/20)
SIX in Central New York SIX
The Stanley (6/01-6/02)
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