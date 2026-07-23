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MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL to Lead Cobblestone Arts Center's Fall Season

The Cobblestone Community Players will also present Living Traditions concerts and a new Cinema at Cobblestone film series.

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MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL to Lead Cobblestone Arts Center's Fall Season

Cobblestone Arts Center has unveiled its Fall 2026 Community Arts Enrichment Program. From September through December, audiences can enjoy an exciting mix of live music, cultural celebrations, film, and theater-all designed to bring people together through the arts.

Taking center stage this season is Mean Girls: The Musical, presented by the Cobblestone Community Players this November. Based on the iconic film, the hit Broadway musical follows Cady Heron as she navigates the unpredictable social hierarchy of high school, discovering that kindness, authenticity, and courage are far more powerful than popularity. Packed with high-energy choreography, catchy songs, sharp humor, and heartfelt moments, Mean Girls is a celebration of friendship, self-confidence, and finding your voice.

Beyond the stage, the Fall Community Arts Enrichment Program offers something for everyone. The beloved Living Traditions lunchtime concert series returns with free performances celebrating diverse musical and cultural traditions. Audiences can also experience the debut of Cinema at Cobblestone, bringing films to the community in a welcoming theater setting, along with unique live performances including the immersive sounds of Matt Venuti and the nostalgic energy of Naked 80s.

The season concludes with Winterfest, a free holiday celebration featuring local artisans, family-friendly activities, seasonal entertainment, and festive performances that bring the community together to celebrate the spirit of the season.

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