Solstice Sessions Hosts SONDHEIM NIGHT At Don’t Tell Mama

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Solstice Sessions will return this Thursday, March 26 at 9:30 p.m. to Don’t Tell Mama with a Sondheim Night, continuing its weekly cabaret series in New York City.

Produced by Sabrea Aijalon and creatively directed by Daniela Díaz, the series features rotating themes and a performer-driven format that emphasizes creative choice and accessibility.

This edition will highlight the work of Stephen Sondheim, with performances by Marina Triplett, Gabrielle Litzinger, Catherine Viera, Aubrie Ofner, Abby Hazlett, Maia Magerle, Sophia April, Miya Hamashige, Janey Elliott, Leah Romero, Kelly Chikerema, and Teal Holiday.

Performers select their own material and are not charged to participate, creating an environment focused on collaboration and experimentation.

Solstice Sessions takes place weekly on Thursdays at Don’t Tell Mama.