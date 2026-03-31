Solstice Sessions Continues With GOLDEN AGE CABARET At Don't Tell Mama

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Solstice Sessions will continue its weekly cabaret series at Don’t Tell Mama with GOLDEN AGE CABARET, highlighting musical theatre repertoire from the Golden Age. The performance is scheduled for April 23 as part of the ongoing Thursday night series produced by Sabrea Aijalon and creatively directed by Daniela Díaz.

The evening will feature performances by Kelly Chikerema, Liza Suzanna, Molly McDermott, Lily K. Farrell, Leila Abou-Jaoude, Jonathon Canada, Liv Pelton, Zoie Devoe, Brooke Wahlstrom, Molly Twigg, Sydney Penticuff, and Kenzie Allis. Each performer will present selections from the Golden Age canon, interpreted through their own artistic perspective.

Solstice Sessions emphasizes an artist-first approach, with performers selecting material that reflects their individual voice and experience. The series operates without a pay-to-play model, focusing instead on accessibility and creative freedom within an intimate cabaret setting.

Founded by Sabrea Aijalon and Daniela Díaz, the series aims to support emerging artists and amplify underrepresented voices within New York City’s cabaret community. Through rotating themes and weekly programming, Solstice Sessions continues to provide a platform for performers to develop work and connect with audiences.