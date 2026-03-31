STEPPING STONES & COBBLESTONES Will Come to 54 Below

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54 Below will present Stepping Stones and Cobblestones: A New Song Cycle on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:30pm. This 75-minute concert weaves together songs of discovery, doubt, loss, and renewal taken from two different projects, RAVEN'S STARS a dramatic musical and THE FLOWER PRINCESS an animated film series with a non-traditional love story, that reveal how people and creative visions find their footing one step at a time. It is an exploration of the deeply human ride of the creative process, from spark to the moment art finally begins to sing back. The evening will invite audiences into a world where the first bold stepping stones of creativity meet the weathered cobblestones shaped through collaboration and craft.

Stepping Stones and Cobblestones reflects the struggles that any creative team might experience as they thrill at the seed of an idea that becomes an all-encompassing work of heart. RAVEN'S STARS is based on Remy Steven's early life growing up in Juneau, Alaska, a young girl with autism struggling with a mother suffering with bi-polar depression. The first stepping stone was based on a moving story Steven's recounted of her childhood that became the lyrics to the first song, “Did You Love Me Then,” a poignant piece where a 21 yr old RAVEN finally confronts her mother after years of abuse and neglect. From this first step, the team came together and as with most projects life continued to insert itself into the work. Confronting life's joys and challenges - marriage, parenthood, mental health, and loss - are the stepping stones that serve as the foundation of their creative process molding their stories and characters' lives.

Featuring Paige Brady (Matilda), Lana Sage, Sarah Warshavsky (Saw: The Musical Parody off-Broadway and national tour) and Keith Weiss (The Lightning Thief national tour) and upcoming talent Kailyn Marra, Corynn Seahulster, and Peter Stielstra with music by Zachary Isrow, lyrics by Marianna Raho, Isrow, and Rebekah Davidson, arrangements by Joaquin Cichero, and musical direction from Elle Lagalante.

Paige Brady and more in Stepping Stones and Cobblestones plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 30, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) Premiums are $85.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.