SONGS FOR THE STATES At 54 Below To Benefit The Gavin Creel Fellowship

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SONGS FOR THE STATES will be presented at 54 Below, located at 254 West 54th Street, on April 24, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. The concert is directed and produced by Leila Rose Gross and Jack Sobolewski and will benefit the Gavin Creel Fellowship.

The performance is part of a nationwide initiative focused on raising awareness and financial support for underfunded arts education programs. The evening will feature musical theater selections performed by emerging artists from stage and screen.

The lineup will include Eli Golden (13! The Musical), Mackenzie Mercer (Frozen National Tour, Les Misérables National Tour), Blair Sontag (You Need Help Off-Broadway), Remi Tuckman (Broadway Backwards, DRAG: The Musical), and Micah Wolfensohn (Freakier Friday).

About the Artists

Jack Sobolewski appeared in Theater Camp, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and received the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble. His theatre credits include the national tour of Elf on the Shelf and Mamma Mia!

Leila Rose Gross made her Broadway debut in Frozen as Young Anna and has performed at Madison Square Garden singing the national anthem for the New York Rangers and New York Knicks. She has also recorded music for film and is currently developing original work.

Ticket Information

Cover charges range from $29.50 to $73.50, with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets are available at 54below.org or by calling (646) 476-3551 on the day of performance.