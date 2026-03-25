SING4HER Benefit for Foundation for Women's Cancer Will Come to 54 Below

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54 Below will present Sing4Her by Samantha Kotok, A Benefit for the Foundation for Women's Cancer on May 20, 2026, at 7:00pm. This is in support of The Foundation for Women's Cancer to raise awareness in the fight against gynecological cancer. Performers will harness the messages and energy of Broadway music, coupled with personal inspirations to support the more than 115,000 women of all ages diagnosed each year. Produced by Samantha Kotok, with artistic direction by Joe Barros and music direction by Joshua Turchin, join us for an incredible evening where young performers will use their agency and inspire others with songs like “No One is Alone” and “You Will Be Found.”

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancer risk awareness, prevention, early detection and optimal treatment. Their mission is to bring together all communities of advocates, patients, caregivers, partners, and the healthcare team to eradicate or lessen the impact of gynecologic cancer. They will achieve this through research, education and public awareness. A portion of proceeds from the performance will benefit The Foundation for Women's Cancer. For more information visit FWC's website foundationforwomenscancer.org

Sing4Her plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 20, 2026, at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $25 (includes $5 in fees) - $63.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). Premiums are $74.50 (includes $9.50 in fees) - $102 (includes $12 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Featuring Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away, If/Then, SUFFS).

Also featuring Avan Bisono, Brooke Cassatto, Gia Cellini, Erin Ellis, Eva Hurley, Ethan Kotok, Samantha Kotok, Ava Lane, Gabrielle Litzinger, Alessia Lombardi, Capri Marandola, Katherine Scully, Kendall Thorner, and Farida Wahby.