Review: A GIRLS NIGHT IN Celebrates Womanhood at Green Room 42

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A Girls Night In took over The Green Room 42 on March 31 with a heartfelt and deeply personal celebration of womanhood. Produced by Moore Productions, with Madison Moore as producer and Franklyn Stark as music director, the evening explored what it means to be a woman through songs chosen by each performer to reflect pivotal moments in their lives. The result was a night that felt honest, vulnerable, and incredibly intentional, serving as a meaningful close to Women’s History Month while honoring the women who shaped and inspired each artist onstage.

The cast featured Isabella Contant, Emmalee Anita Diaz, Lilly Fanelle, Ireland Fernandez-Cosgrave, Cate Elise Goodard, Janelle Good, Abigail Johnson, Caroline Kelley, Yumi Kim, Sasha Lippis, Tayla Madison, Bella Mancuso, Reese Martin, Amanda McGovern, Marilyn Parada, Joelle Raske, Cecelia Reina, Athena Rose, Emma Rutan, Lyra Sales, Tess Singer, Cara Stofa, and Rachel Vigra. It was a strong and diverse group of performers, and the individuality of each voice made the evening feel layered and dynamic while still grounded in a shared theme of identity and growth.



Isabella Contant delivered a standout performance with “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret. Her take on the song was emotional yet grounded, capturing the essence of Sally Bowles with clarity and control. You could feel the longing and quiet desperation in every note, and she allowed the emotion to build naturally without forcing it. It was a performance rooted in honesty, making it one of the most impactful moments of the night.

Abigail Johnson brought a striking presence to “The Greatest” by Billie Eilish. Abigail’s tone carried a quiet intensity that made the number feel personal and reflective, drawing the audience in through subtlety rather than spectacle. Every note felt effortless in a way that made you immediately connect to every word she sang.

Caroline Kelley delivered a powerful rendition of “The Life I Never Led” from Sister Act. Her vocals were strong and expressive, and she approached the song with a clear emotional arc that made it feel like a true turning point. Caroline balanced vulnerability with strength, allowing the song’s message of growth and self realization to come through with clarity and impact.

“Rather Be Me” from Mean Girls performed by Cecelia Reina brought bold energy to the latter half of the show. Her performance was confident, direct, and full of personality, capturing the anthem-like quality of the song. Cecelia’s presence made the number feel empowering without losing its sense of fun, giving the audience a moment that felt both uplifting and real.

By the end of the night, A Girls Night In brought the audience closer to the performers . Each performer brought a piece of their own journey to the stage, creating a space that felt supportive, celebratory, and deeply human. It was a fitting and meaningful way to close out Women’s History Month, leaving the audience with a sense of warmth and appreciation for the stories that shaped the night.

Learn more about Moore Productions here.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.



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