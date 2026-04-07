ROM COM IRL: THE MUSICAL IMPROV DATING SHOW Will Play Sid Gold’s Request Room

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Reckless Romantics will present ROM COM IRL: THE MUSICAL IMPROV DATING SHOW on April 15 at Sid Gold’s Request Room in New York City.

The monthly show centers on a real-life single contestant who becomes the lead of a fully improvised romantic comedy musical. Audience members help shape the story, contributing to a live “writer’s room” that guides the unfolding narrative, including meet-cutes, conflicts, and original musical numbers performed in real time.

The evening will be hosted by Tess Richie and Alex Petrullo, with performances by Meg Millane Chizek and music direction by Joe McGinty. Each performance features a new contestant and potential romantic match.

Following the show, audiences are invited to stay for live piano karaoke beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Performance Details

When: Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7:00 p.m.)

Where: Sid Gold's Request Room

ROM COM IRL is presented monthly, combining improvisation, live music, and audience participation in a romantic comedy format.