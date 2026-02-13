Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates 70's Soul At Birdland Jazz Club

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning vocalist Natalie Douglas returned to the Birdland Jazz Club stage on Monday, February 9, with a one-night-only performance of her acclaimed Tributes series, Tributes: ’70s Soul.

Presented in recognition of Black History Month, the concert explored one of America’s most influential musical decades through songs by Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Donna Summer, The Commodores, and more.

Douglas was joined by longtime music director Brian Nash, with Lavondo Thomas (bass), Jerome Jennings (drums), and Alec Berlin (guitar).