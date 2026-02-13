 tracker
Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates 70's Soul At Birdland Jazz Club

Douglas was joined by longtime music director Brian Nash, with Lavondo Thomas (bass), Jerome Jennings (drums), and Alec Berlin (guitar). 

Feb. 13, 2026

Award-winning vocalist Natalie Douglas returned to the Birdland Jazz Club stage on Monday, February 9, with a one-night-only performance of her acclaimed Tributes series, Tributes: ’70s Soul.

Presented in recognition of Black History Month, the concert explored one of America’s most influential musical decades through songs by Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, Donna Summer, The Commodores, and more.

