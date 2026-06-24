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Photos: Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean Join Marti Cummings' STAGE FRIGHT

The late-night event brought together artists, advocates, and community members for an evening of conversation, performance, and storytelling.

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Activist, performer, and former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon and Tony Award-winning costume designer, activist, artist, and community leader Qween Jean joined drag entertainer, host and cultural commentator Marti Cummings at Red Eye NYC. 

Marti Cummings presented a Pride Month edition of Stage Fright at Red Eye NYC on Tuesday, June 23. Check out photos from the event, featuring its guests here!

The late-night event brought together artists, advocates, and community members for an evening of conversation, performance, and storytelling celebrating LGBTQ visibility, culture, and community during Pride Month. 

Photo credit: Jeff Eason

Photos: Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean Join Marti Cummings' STAGE FRIGHT Image


Qween Jean and Marti Cummings

Photos: Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean Join Marti Cummings' STAGE FRIGHT Image


Qween Jean and Marti Cummings

Photos: Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean Join Marti Cummings' STAGE FRIGHT Image


Cynthia Nixon and Marti Cummings

Photos: Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean Join Marti Cummings' STAGE FRIGHT Image


Cynthia Nixon and Marti Cummings

Photos: Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean Join Marti Cummings' STAGE FRIGHT Image


Marti Cummings, Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean

Photos: Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean Join Marti Cummings' STAGE FRIGHT Image


Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean

Photos: Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean Join Marti Cummings' STAGE FRIGHT Image


Cynthia Nixon and Marti Cummings





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