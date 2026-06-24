Photos: Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean Join Marti Cummings' STAGE FRIGHT

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Activist, performer, and former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon and Tony Award-winning costume designer, activist, artist, and community leader Qween Jean joined drag entertainer, host and cultural commentator Marti Cummings at Red Eye NYC.

Marti Cummings presented a Pride Month edition of Stage Fright at Red Eye NYC on Tuesday, June 23. Check out photos from the event, featuring its guests here!

The late-night event brought together artists, advocates, and community members for an evening of conversation, performance, and storytelling celebrating LGBTQ visibility, culture, and community during Pride Month.

Photo credit: Jeff Eason



Qween Jean and Marti Cummings

Qween Jean and Marti Cummings

Cynthia Nixon and Marti Cummings

Cynthia Nixon and Marti Cummings

Marti Cummings, Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean

Cynthia Nixon and Qween Jean

Cynthia Nixon and Marti Cummings

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