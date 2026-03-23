Patricia Fitzpatrick Will Bring SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY to Don't Tell Mama

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Provincetown CabaretFest longtime Producer, Patricia Fitzpatrick, will return to Don't Tell Mama for a one Night Only Event, March 31 at 7 PM. Tickets $25.00 and twenty dollar minimum food/drink. Fitzpatrick celebrates her Birthday with the Tracy Stark Trio in her 1940s nostalgic show "Sentimental Journey."

Fitzpatrick has been performing in NYC since 2000 and resides on Cape Cod. She has performed Ronnie Scott's in London, Sugar Club, Antiqua, Club Cafe, Boston, Little Onion, Denver and is a Multi Award nominee for her hit show "Cougars on the Prowl". She is well known for her quick wit, comedic flare and song parodies

"Sentimental Journey "is the musical tale of an Irish Catholic girl from Brooklyn New York and the journey from being the daughter of an Ad Man, corporate, suburban wife, and single mother of five to never famous chanteuse.