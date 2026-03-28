Malea Kimberly and More to Perform in 54 SINGS LOLA YOUNG

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54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Lola Young, a rocking, angsty, and raw evening featuring the songs of Lola Young, on April 2, 2026 at 9:30 p.m.

In an unforgettable celebration of the youngest British pop star to reach number one since Dua Lipa, winner of the 2026 Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and the 2025 ASCAP Vanguard Award, experience Young’s platinum certified hits! From “Messy” to new hits including “One Thing,” “SPIDERS,” and “Not Like That Anymore,” these unforgettable songs will be given a 54 Below twist.

Featuring an edgy and punky cast, this performance is produced and directed by Henry Dougherty, and music directed by Halle Mitchell.

The cast includes Malea Kimberly along with Clover Adore, Harley Barton, Lydia Kelly Campbell, Denny!, Camille Fundingsland, Hendrikje Geary, Katelyn Harold, Nalani Johnson, Trey Jolly, Amelio Kirshon, Katryna Marttala and Ethan Sadkowski. The show will also be accompanied by a full band of musicians. The band includes Simone Scott on guitar, Joseph Thor on bass, Madison Hinson on drums, and MD Halle Mitchell on piano.