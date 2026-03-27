Lea DeLaria and More Set for Red Room 2026 Summer Season

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Red Room in Provincetown has unveiled its its 2026 summer season, featuring a lineup of legendary performers, trailblazing comedians, iconic drag royalty, and beloved musical artists.

This summer, audiences will be treated to nights with downtown legends Sherry Vine and Joey Arias. From RuPaul's Drag Race, Red Room welcomes an exciting slate of stars: Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Tammie Brown, Jackie Cox, and Jan Sport—each bringing their signature charisma, comedy, and high-voltage stage presence.

Headlining the season is Lea DeLaria—the groundbreaking comedian, jazz vocalist, Broadway powerhouse, and Orange Is the New Black icon whose bold, brash, and brilliant presence has made her one of the most influential queer performers of our time.

Comedy lovers will revel in sets from LGBTQ comedians including Suzanne Westenhoefer, the first openly lesbian comic with an HBO special; the razor-sharp David Mills; the fearless Cheril Vendetti; and Poppy Champlin.

Red Room will present the real Nellie Oleson—Alison Arngrim from Little House on the Prairie—and, from London, the award-winning Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote with Tim Benzie, a rare treat for fans of camp, comedy, and television history.

SiriusXM favorite John Hill brings his signature wit and insider storytelling to the stage, while Carnival Week ignites with a historic appearance by Felipe Rose, co-founder and the original Native/"Indian" of The Village People, celebrating the legacy of one of the most iconic groups in queer music history.

Rounding out the season are Zoe Lewis and David Raleigh, perennial favorites whose soulful performances embody the spirit and joy of summer in P-town, alongside multiple theme parties and live bands.