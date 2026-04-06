Kim David Smith Will Return to Joe's Pub with COMME UNE FOLLE in May

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Australian cabaret performer Kim David Smith will return to Joe's Pub with "Comme Une Folle -- torch songs for tough times because gay (or else)." Marlene, Minnelli, and Minogue meet Eartha, Piaf, Judy, and more, in jazzy, Julie London-esque rearrangements by award-winning musical director Tracy Stark. The performance is on Saturday, May 2nd at 9:30pm.

Australian KIM DAVID SMITH is a Helpmann Award nominated singer and cabaret performer, known for his Weimar-era inspired works that juxtapose authentic musical material with stylistic takes on current popular tunes. His debut live album “Kim David Smith Live at Joe's Pub” was released in July 2020 (for which he received a 2022 Bistro Award for “Outstanding Achievement in Recording”). His cabaret programmes, “Mostly Marlene, “A Wery Weimar Christmas,” “Morphium Kabarett” and “Kim Sings Kylie” have performed regularly in New York City at Café Sabarsky at the Neue Galerie, Joe's Pub at the Public Theatre, Club Cumming, and Pangea.

In Australia, Smith has been presented at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, the inaugural Sydney Cabaret Festival, The Festival of Voices, The Brisbane Cabaret Festival, The Ballarat Cabaret Festival, Chapel Off Chapel, the National Gallery of Victoria, and Smith's cabaret birthplace, Melbourne's Butterfly Club. 2009 saw Smith presented with the Bistro Award for Special Achievement (honored alongside Liza Minnelli and Charles Aznavour). He was also nominated for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2022 Manhattan Association of Cabaret (MAC) Awards in the Outstanding Male Vocalist category, and received the 2023 Singnasium Trailblazer award in recognition of his devotion to the Weimar Kabarett catalogue, and the art form of Cabaret in general. Smith is a recipient of the American Australian Association's Dame Joan Sutherland Award for aspiring artists (2008), and is a member of the Kabarett Kollektif, a troupe of New York-based artists dedicated to preserving the European cabaret tradition. Mr. Smith studied at the Ballarat Arts Academy in Australia (BA, Music Theatre).

Kim David Smith will present “Mostly Marlene, an Album Release Celebration” at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street, New York), Friday, March 21, 2025. Doors at 9pm, performance at 9:30pm. $25 in advance, $30 at the door.