Judy Wexler in IT'S JAZZ. IT'S JOY. IT'S JUDY! Will Come to 54 Below

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54 Below will present jazz vocalist Judy Wexler in “It’s Jazz. It’s Joy. It’s Judy!” on Tuesday, April 28th at 9:30pm.

Judy Wexler in “It’s Jazz. It’s Joy. It’s Judy!” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, April 28th. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees); $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees); VIP Seating: $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees); Premiums: $69 (includes $9 in fees); There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Judy Wexler will make her debut at 54 Below in It’s Jazz. It’s Joy. It’s Judy. Accompanied by her acclaimed NYC trio of pianist Jim Ridl, bassist Bill Moring and drummer Tom Horner, the evening features inspired arrangements drawn from Judy’s seven Billboard and JazzWeek-charting albums. Each song is delivered with her distinctive phrasing. Judy’s repertoire charms and delights while sidesteppingthe predictable, spanning a wide range of jazz and pop composers — from Carole King, Paul Simon and Rickie Lee Jones to Harold Rome, Henry Mancini, and the Gershwins.

About Judy Wexler

Judy Wexler is a Billboard and JazzWeek charting vocalist who, over the course of her 20-year career, has headlined at jazz festivals, performing arts centers and leading jazz clubs both nationally and internationally. A sophisticated jazz and contemporary pop vocalist, she emerged in the early 2000s, showcasing her adept style inspired by artists like Shirley Horn, Annie Ross, and Irene Kral.

Her 7th album entitled No Wonder, released in early 2025 on Jewel City Jazz, hit #19 on JazzWeek’s national jazz radio chart and remained on the chart for 11 weeks. All her previous albums charted in the Top 50 on JazzWeek and were favorably received by the press, with critics highlighting her storytelling abilities and distinct phrasing. They include Back to the Garden (2021), a collection of jazz-infused songs from the Summer of Love; Crowded Heart (2019), a collaboration with pianist Alan Pasqua that showcased “Modern Jazz Standards for the 21st Century,” What I See (2013); Under a Painted Sky (2011); Dreams & Shadows (2008); and her debut, Easy on the Heart (2005).