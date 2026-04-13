Eileen Barnett Will Bring IT'S MY BIRTHDAY AND I'LL SING IF I WANT TO to Catalina Jazz Club

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Catalina Jazz Club will present Eileen Barnett in “IT'S MY BIRTHDAY AND I'LL SING IF I WANT TO” on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30PM. Eileen is celebrating her birthday doing what she loves best—singing! She will perform an evening of songs by Sondheim, Rogers and Hart and Hammerstein, Randy Newman, Jerome Kern, Billy Barnes, Maury Yeston, Jacques Brel, and more.

Eileen Barnett plays the Catalina Jazz Club (4625 Sunset Blvd) on May 7th. There is a $35 cover charge ($45 for VIP seating) and a food and beverage minimum.

More About Eileen

Eileen started working in Chicago, her home town, at the age of 15 and by the time she was 16 she played the role of Maria in WEST SIDE STORY, in a production with Dorothy Dandridge. She began her Broadway career as a pit singer in Sondheim's COMPANY. She continued to work in New York and then moved to Los Angeles, but Broadway called and she moved back to New York to star in Tommy Tune's Tony Award winning musical, NINE. She has had a long and varied career in the theatre, playing roles from Aldonza in MAN OF LA MANCHA to Fosca in Stephen Sondheim's PASSION. Her theatre appearances have taken her to stages in New York, Los Angeles and all over the country. Television has also been a big part of Eileen's career. Most recently she has guest starred on HACKS, CRIMINAL MINDS, MATLOCK, 9-1-1, S.W.A.T., and IMPERFECT WOMEN. She was also a regular on the soap opera DAYS OF OUR LIVES where she played a resident villain. She lives in Los Angeles with her three adorable dogs.