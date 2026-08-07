 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

DRAFTS Musical Sets Cast for NYC Concert Premiere at Beechman

Dillon Klena and Sarah Beth Palmer lead the cast, with Tyler Manning directing his own score.

By:
DRAFTS Musical Sets Cast for NYC Concert Premiere at Beechman

The cast and creative team has been unveiled for Tyler Manning's 'Drafts', an original musical premiering in concert at the iconic Laurie Beechman theatre. The show will play September 26th at 9:30pm.

The cast includes Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill 1NT), Sarah Beth Palmer (The Chain Theatre, Sharon Playhouse), Eliot Adler, Javen Levesque, and Max Rene Konidaris. The creative team includes Manning as the writer/composer of the show as well as the director and a co-producer, David Frego as Music Director, and Ben Goffredo as a co-producer. This will be the first production of his under the newly founded BIG Theatricals.

Drafts: the Musical is a coming of age new musical about music majors in a songwriting class. They are given a one word prompt and have to write a song with that prompt in 24 hours. This show features a singer/songwriter score and is about how music can help us express ourselves when words can't.

Tickets are available at $45 dollars online. ONLY buy tickets from the official website.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Blacc Cherry's Fire Island Adventure
Blacc Cherry's Fire Island Adventure
8/22 - 8/22/2026
Recent Articles
DRAFTS Musical Sets Cast for NYC Concert Premiere at Beechman
DRAFTS Musical Sets Cast for NYC Concert Premiere at Beechman
8/7/2026
Christopher Caswell Will Bring Encore of ORDINARY MIRACLES to The Laurie Beechman Theater
Christopher Caswell Will Bring Encore of ORDINARY MIRACLES to The Laurie Beechman Theater
8/7/2026
Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Cabaret SHOWS

Flame: The Songs of Brady & Browne in Cabaret Flame: The Songs of Brady & Browne
54 Below (8/23-8/23) PHOTOS VIDEOS
DiGangi With A “G” in Cabaret DiGangi With A “G”
The Green Room 42 (8/18-8/18) PHOTOS
Let's Get Schooled: The Broadway Community Returns to the Classroom in Cabaret Let's Get Schooled: The Broadway Community Returns to the Classroom
Green Room 42 (8/26-8/26)
Troy: Crooner to the Stars in Cabaret Troy: Crooner to the Stars
The Green Room 42 (8/21-8/21)
Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: Squeeze vs. XTC – The Battle of the Bands! in Cabaret Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge: Squeeze vs. XTC – The Battle of the Bands!
Joe's Pub (10/01-10/01)
Broadway Undressed with Tom Guthrie and Landon Stovall: A Benefit for The Door in Cabaret Broadway Undressed with Tom Guthrie and Landon Stovall: A Benefit for The Door
54 Below (9/17-9/17)
Seth Sikes with Tedd Firth: Together at Last! in Cabaret Seth Sikes with Tedd Firth: Together at Last!
54 Below (9/22-9/22)
Plant Of The People: A Viper Vaudeville Production in Cabaret Plant Of The People: A Viper Vaudeville Production
Joe's Pub (9/17-9/17)
Martin Bonventre: Swingin’ in a New Dimension in Cabaret Martin Bonventre: Swingin’ in a New Dimension
54 Below (11/12-11/12)
54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter in Cabaret 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter
54 Below (9/22-9/22)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets