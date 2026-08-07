DRAFTS Musical Sets Cast for NYC Concert Premiere at Beechman
Dillon Klena and Sarah Beth Palmer lead the cast, with Tyler Manning directing his own score.
The cast and creative team has been unveiled for Tyler Manning's 'Drafts', an original musical premiering in concert at the iconic Laurie Beechman theatre. The show will play September 26th at 9:30pm.
The cast includes Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill 1NT), Sarah Beth Palmer (The Chain Theatre, Sharon Playhouse), Eliot Adler, Javen Levesque, and Max Rene Konidaris. The creative team includes Manning as the writer/composer of the show as well as the director and a co-producer, David Frego as Music Director, and Ben Goffredo as a co-producer. This will be the first production of his under the newly founded BIG Theatricals.
Drafts: the Musical is a coming of age new musical about music majors in a songwriting class. They are given a one word prompt and have to write a song with that prompt in 24 hours. This show features a singer/songwriter score and is about how music can help us express ourselves when words can't.
Tickets are available at $45 dollars online. ONLY buy tickets from the official website.
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