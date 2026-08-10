Cabaret Roundup: August 10-16 – Isaac Mizrahi, Spin Doctors & More in NYC

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Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including free outdoor concerts, Allison Bailey (Glinda from the touring cast of Wicked) in her NYC solo show debut, a Shuffle Along reunion, and more.

PS: In addition to these events, make sure to check out our roundup of free outdoor concerts for Summer 2026.

David Marino Sings Michael Legrand at Birdland Jazz Club

Mon. August 10 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Acclaimed vocalist David Marino returns to Birdland on Monday, August 10 at 7pm with David Marino Sings Michel Legrand, an elegant new concert celebrating the extraordinary music of Michel Legrand. Accompanied by four world-class musicians and musically directed by Tedd Firth at the piano, Marino will explore Legrand’s beloved repertoire spanning chanson, jazz, and some of cinema’s most unforgettable melodies. The evening will feature many of the iconic compositions that made Michel Legrand one of the most celebrated French composers in the world, including selections from The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, The Young Girls of Rochefort, Les Uns et les Autres, and the timeless classic “The Windmills of Your Mind.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Make It with Brini Maxwell at Club Cumming

Tues. August 11 @ 6 pm

Tickets available here.

Make It with Brini Maxwell (formerly Knit @ Nite) is a weekly craft event. 6pm. Learn a new craft at every event. See Instagram for this week’s craft.

Tickets: No cover, two drink minimum.



August 11 & 18 @ 7 pm Karen Mason : SPF! Songs, Patter and Fun! at Don't Tell MamaAugust 11 & 18 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Enjoy an evening of great songs, hilarious stories, and spontaneous fun as Karen Mason brings her signature wit, warmth and unforgettable voice to the stage.

Tickets: $20 Cover Charge plus a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks). DTM is cash only

August 12-15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Entertainment and fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi returns to 54 Below for his annual summer residency with his incredible jazz band, performing music from Billie Eilish to Cole Porter, leaving the audience with a cultural whiplash. Subjects range from social media to politics and a good deal of insider tea; The New York Times applauds Mizrahi’s performances noting, “he qualifies as a founding father of genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Neyla Pekarek's Vaudevillian Extravaganza at The Green Room 42

August 13 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Neyla Pekarek, composer of DCPA’s Rattlesnake Kate and formerly of The Lumineers, returns with her brand new EP, The Queen of Magic—songs inspired by iconic and ferocious magician, Adelaide Herrmann. Join Neyla for a night of Vaudevillian Extravaganza, featuring magic from Linda Hung, the harmonies from award winning barbershop quartet, Smoke Ring, and more! You will be transported by Pekarek's soaring vocals, as she sings the forgotten stories of one history's most accomplished magicians. MANY surprises await this evening of unmatched spectacle.

Tickets: Tickets start at $19. No item minimum.

Blues Traveler / Gin Blossoms / Spin Doctors at Central Park

Sat. August 15, 6 to 10 pm

Info available here.

This ‘90s throwback night features Blues Traveler, a Jersey band known for songs like “Hook,” “But Anyway”, and “Run-Around”. Their folksy rock sound earned them GRAMMY nominations and a platinum album six times over. They’re co-headlining the show with Gin Blossoms, the hitmakers behind “Hey Jealousy” and “Til I Hear It From You” that landed them spots on the Billboard Top 100 as well as countless movie soundtracks. Spin Doctors, of “Two Princes” fame, will open the evening, making the night a super-stacked lineup for the ages.

Tickets: Tickets start at $31

Allison Bailey at 54 Below

August 16 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Allison Bailey, Broadway’s Glinda standby and the North American tour’s Glinda of Wicked, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo debut with an evening of song and story. Sharing highlights from her journey to the bright lights of Broadway, Allison reflects on the roles and moments that shaped her path—including her six year tour across the country by bubble. With music ranging from musical theatre classics to country-pop influences, she invites audiences into her world with warmth, humor, and a few special guests along the way. A lifelong performer stepping into the solo spotlight, Allison shares her story in her own voice for the very first time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Michael R. Jackson : Wake Up Call at Joe’s Pub

August 16-17

Tickets available here.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winning Musical Theatre Writer Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, White Girl In Danger, Teeth) returns to Joe’s Pub 20 years to the day of his NYC concert debut with Michael R. Jackson: Wake Up Call, an evening of thoughtful, humorous, and personal songs from his catalogue and his latest musical in progress, Subscribers. In Wake Up Call, Michael invites you to join him as he laughs at and reflects on two decades of fitful slumber and dark dreams in a probing, emotional and sometimes eye-rolling look at the world as he sees it.

Tickets: Tickets are $54 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

54 Sings Shuffle Along, Or… A 10th Anniversary Celebration at 54 Below

August 17 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Get ready to swing! 54 Below honors the monumental legacy of 1921’s Shuffle Along with a celebration marking the tenth anniversary of the ten-time Tony Award® nominated Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

Step back into the vibrant Jazz Age with a high-energy concert designed to make you shake, shimmy, and shuffle to Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake’s revolutionary score. Through showstoppers like “I’m Just Wild About Harry,” “Love Will Find a Way,” and “I’m Just Simply Full of Jazz,” you’ll see exactly how this sensation launched icons like Josephine Baker and Adelaide Hall while providing the electrifying soundtrack to the Roaring Twenties.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

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