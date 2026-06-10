CRITICAL HITS: A Video Game Cabaret to Open at The Green Room 42

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Join the cast at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, June 13th at 9:30pm for a night of revelry and celebration of our favorite video games with Critical Hits: A Video Game Cabaret.

The show features hits from "Portal, "Super Mario Odyssey," "Undertale," and many, many, more!

The cast features Aaron Clark Burstein, Amanda DeLalla, Danielle Breitstein, Marquis Ellis, KJ Lampar, Brett Miller, Matthew Penalva, Kaden Potak, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, Noah Simau, Lee Simes, and JQ Welch. The band includes JQ Welch on piano, Peter Douskalis on guitar, Mikayla Coxe on keys, Thomas Carley on bass, and Cadence Meadows on drums.

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