A NIGHT OF CHILLS & THRILLS to Bow at The Green Room 42

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Two teenagers who met at a summer intensive are now working together to produce their first cabaret in New York City, A Night of Chills & Thrills.

Bethany Livers & Logan Baxter are young performers, Bethany based in New Orleans, LA, and Logan based in along Island, NY. In the summer of 2023, they met during the Broadway Artists Alliance Summer Intensive, but never knew this is where life would bring them. Now, in 2026, the girls spent the summer planning and preparing this cabaret at The Green Room 42. They plan to continue the series, A Night Of, and hope to bring it to more venues. Bethany, being based in New Orleans, LA, frequently travels to the city for performances and realized that she had the tools necessary to co-produce a cabaret.

She is now a high-school senior, and Logan is a rising college freshman. Logan is a very dedicated performer, showcasing her talent around New York, while maintaining the dedication it takes to be a student. At this cabaret, we are singing all songs that raise emotions and chills in different ways. Featuring performers such as Anna Bermudez from the broadway adaption of The Outsiders, or one of the most reputable performers in the cabaret world, Echo Picone, the cabaret showcases a large range of performers and music. Including: Sara Ross Avery, Madyson Bolton, Anna Bermudez, Brody Cahill, Scarlett Collins, Mackenzie Cunnane, Ben Cavallo-Smith, Raegan Decker, Lily Elizabeth, Olivia Flaherty, Max Layman, Cecilia Langhals, Cassie Miller, Natalie Pace, Daniel Porea Jr. Echo Picone, Hayden Poe, Sam Scriven, accompany by Aidan S. Wells, and produced by Bethany Livers and Logan Baxter.

Whether it be a song that gives us all chills similar to when Fanny Brice sings People in Funny Girl, the chills you get hearing Freeze Your Brain from Heathers, or the chills we get when we're a little spooked by hearing Sweeney Todd sing Johanna. Our stellar cast will make you question if you need a jacket, tissue, or just to cover your eyes! This will be a night of performances that make you feel all the feels, and we can't wait to experience it with you all.

About THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events.

Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand-offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above.

Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists-including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn, cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway's biggest stars and the industry's most exciting emerging talent.

Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list-served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size.

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