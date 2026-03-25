Video/Photos: Ben Kingsley is Moses in New HOUSE OF DAVID Companion Special

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Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley will take on the Biblical role of Moses in a new special from Wonder Project. Titled The Old Stories: Moses, the special serves as a three-part companion set in the world of House of David. Check out a new trailer and first-look images below.

Produced by Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios and created by filmmaker Jon Erwin, the special stars Kingsley as Moses and West End alum O-T Fagbenle as Pharaoh. It will premiere on Wonder Project’s subscription on Prime Video in the U.S. this spring and will debut globally on Prime Video at a later date.

The Old Stories: Moses sheds light on the narratives that shaped early Israel long before David took the throne. Additional cast includes Louis Ferreira (Jesse), Anna Khaja (Zipporah) and Rada Rae (Avva).

The special is directed, written and executive produced by Erwin, executive produced by Jon Gunn and Justin Rosenblatt for Wonder Project, with Gavin J. Behrman serving as co-executive producer and Adam Abel serving as producer.

Check out BroadwayWorld's interview with House of David star Michael Iskander, who made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo.

Photo Credit: Stefania Rosini