Video: Watch the Trailer for John & Yoko's POWER TO THE PEOPLE NYC Concert Film

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The official trailer has been released for POWER TO THE PEOPLE: John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant's Memory and Special Guests – Live at the One To One Concert, New York City, 1972. The film is coming to cinemas from April 29 for a limited time only and tickets are now on sale here.

Representing the only full-length concerts John Lennon, with Yoko Ono, performed after leaving The Beatles, Power To The People: John & Yoko Live in NYC is a multiscreen concert film of two massive Madison Square Garden live shows.

This is a film restoration twenty years in the making, with every frame physically and digitally cleaned by hand. This definitive version has been newly restored, re-edited and remixed by the Lennons’ seven-times GRAMMY-Award-winning team, led by Sean Ono Lennon.

Hits performed include John’s “New York City,” “Instant Karma!,” “Imagine,” and “Mother,” plus Yoko’s “Don’t Worry Kyoko” and “Open Your Box,” plus rousing renditions of “Come Together” and “Hound Dog,” and the encore “Give Peace a Chance” with special guests including Stevie Wonder, Sha Na Na, Melanie Safka-Schekeryk and many others.

John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant's Memory and Special Guests performed these now-legendary sold-out One To One concerts on August 30, 1972, to a combined audience of 40,000 people, raising over $1.5M (equivalent to $11.5M in 2026) for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Originally filmed by multi-camera director Steve Gebhardt in 1972, this 2026 version of the concert film is directed by Simon Hilton, edited by Ben Wainwright-Pearce and produced by Peter Worsley and Sean Ono Lennon with a view to creating the film as a multiscreen experience. Music Production is by Sean Ono Lennon; mixed and engineered by Paul Hicks and Sam Gannon.

The audio multitracks were similarly given the ultimate restoration treatment, having been baked and re-transferred at high resolution by Rob Stevens and then digitally restored and remixed in High Definition 192/24 Stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos. The film is produced by and released in partnership with Mercury Studios and distributed by Trafalgar Releasing.

Photo Credit: Michael Negrin, courtesy of Yoko Ono Lennon