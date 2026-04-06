Video: MAXIMUM PLEASURE GUARANTEED Apple Teaser Unveiled

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Apple TV has dropped a first-look teaser for Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, the dark comedy thriller series from creator and showrunner David J. Rosen, led by Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson. The series will debut on Apple TV on Wednesday, May 20.

The series follows newly divorced mom Paula (Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer. Convinced she witnessed a crime, while simultaneously struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis, Paula begins her own investigation, one that could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self.

The ensemble cast includes Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus”), Jessy Hodges (“Barry”), Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”), Charlie Hall (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”), Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg (“Charmed,” “Invasion”), Nola Wallace (The Strangers: Chapter 2, The Strangers: Chapter 3) and Dolly De Leon ("Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Triangle of Sadness”).

Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is written and executive produced by creator and showrunner David J. Rosen (“Sugar,” “Hunters”), and directed and executive produced by David Gordon Green (“Nutcrackers,” “The Righteous Gemstones”). The series is also executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films under their first-look deal with Apple TV; Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content; and, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Elise Henderson for Counterpart Studios.