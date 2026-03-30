Video: Jon Hamm Returns in Sneak Peek Clip from YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS Season 2 Premiere

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A new sneak peek clip is available from the season two premiere of “Your Friends & Neighbors,” marking the return of the drama series starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm. In the clip, Andrew Cooper (Hamm) contemplates the inevitable reality of aging while sitting in the sauna with his friends.

The premiere episode sees the arrival of a charming billionaire neighbor, disrupting Westmont Village in the process. Meanwhile, Coop finds himself with an unexpected new partner in crime. The 10-episode sophomore season will debut on Apple TV on Friday, April 3, 2026. It has already received a season three renewal.

In the second season, Coop doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk. The second season welcomes Emmy Award-nominee James Marsden as the mysterious new neighbor.

Returning for the new season are Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee (Broadway's The King and I), Mark Tallman, Tony-winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony-winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

The first season also featured several other Broadway alums, including Ramin Karimloo, Jordan Gelber, Jennifer Mudge, Stephanie Kurtzuba, and Manu Narayan, among others. Check out our season one interview with Lena Hall, who sings and plays guitar in the series.

Your Friends & Neighbors is produced by Apple Studios and created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer through Tropper Ink under his overall deal with Apple TV. In addition to starring, Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes.

Photo Credit: Apple