VIDEO: Andrea Savage Talks About Her Husband's Scary Talent on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT!

Comedian Andrea Savage, who stars in her own truTV series "I'm Sorry," didn't know that her husband can walk on glass until he busted out that talent for colleagues on a work retreat.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below.

