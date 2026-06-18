THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD Sets September Premiere with Civilian Contestants

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first two episodes of NBC's new all-civilian version of The Traitors, deemed The Traitors: New Blood for the upcoming season, will debut Thursday, September 17, in a special two-hour extended premiere. New episodes of The Traitors: New Blood will continue to air on Thursdays at 8:00 PM ET/PT on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

Rather than the usual celebrities and socialites, Tony and Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming will open the doors to his now-infamous Scottish castle to 22 everyday Americans, who were hand-selected from a nationwide search resulting in over 60,000 applicants. In this brand-new iteration, Cumming will choose who will play as Traitors and who must survive as Faithful.

The series is a psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Set at an ancient castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, THE TRAITORS murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the Faithful try to uncover THE TRAITORS and banish them from the game. If at the end of the game the remaining Faithful contestants have banished all the Traitors, they share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) is still among them, they win all the money.

The Traitors is one of television’s biggest ongoing reality competition series with The Traitors on Peacock earning five Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 3, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for Alan Cumming (his second consecutive win), Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

Season 4 of The Traitors on Peacock also recently led this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards, earning five awards: Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Best Show Host for Alan Cumming, Female Star of the Year for Lisa Rinna and Male Star of the Year for Rob Rausch.

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert. Alan Cumming hosts as well as serves as an executive producer along with Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Doran Azouelos.

Photo Credit: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...