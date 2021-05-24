THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Will Return to the Ed Sullivan Theater on June 14

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has announced that it will return to the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday, June 14, with a full, vaccinated audience. After more than a year and 205 episodes produced without a live audience, The Late Show will safely welcome fans back to the Ed Sullivan, which features the largest studio audience of any late night or sketch comedy series.

"Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn't see or hear," said Colbert. "I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch."

The plan to return to the theater is consistent with New York State's adoption of the CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals and has been reviewed by the State. Guests will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated prior to entering. Face masks will be optional. All staff and crew members will continue to be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.