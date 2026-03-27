Photo: First Look at Michael Fassbender in Netflix's KENNEDY Series; Denis O’Hare Among New Cast

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Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes photo of Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy, Sr., on set of the new Kennedy drama series. Additionally, new recurring cast members have been announced, including Tony Award winner Denis O’Hare.

Based on Fredrik Logevall’s book, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956, the series explores the triumphs and tragedies of the Kennedy family. Production is currently underway in London.

O’Hare will play U.S. State Department official Raymond Furness. Other new cast members are Georgina Bitmead as Eunice Kennedy, Miley Locke as a younger Kick Kennedy, Tipper Seifert-Cleveland as a younger Rosemary Kennedy, Hera Hilmar as Danish journalist Inga Arvad, Wyatt Russell as aviator Charles Lindbergh, Patrick Fischler as journalist Arthur Krock, Caitlin FitzGerald as writer and socialite Clare Boothe Luce, Louis Landau as Marquess of Hartington Billy Cavendish, Robin Soans as Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, Albert Welling as Winston Churchill, Toby Huss as Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Eddie Marsan as J. Edgar Hoover.

They join previously announced series regulars Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy, Sr., Laura Donnelly as Rose Kennedy, Nick Robinson as Joe Kennedy Jr., and Joshuah Melnick as Jack Kennedy with recurring cast Ben Miles as Eddie Moore, Lydia Peckham as Rosemary Kennedy, Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Kick Kennedy, Cole Doman as Lem Billings, and Imogen Poots as Gloria Swanson.

According to the logline, "Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today. Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his GOLDEN BOY older brother."

The show hails from Showrunner/Executive Producer Sam Shaw, with Thomas Vinterberg as director. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill for Chernin Entertainment, Eric Roth, Fredrik Logevall, Lila Byock, Anya Epstein, Dustin Thomason, Thomas Vinterberg, and Anna O’Malley serve as Executive Producers.

Photo Credit: Netflix