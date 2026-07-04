LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS Episode 3 Preview Arrives on HBO Max

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





A preview for the third episode of LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS has been posted by HBO, offering a look ahead at the next installment of the series currently streaming on HBO Max. The clip continues the show's pattern of releasing episode previews ahead of its weekly Friday night airings.

LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS is an HBO Max original series. Details about the show's creative team, cast, and premise have not been confirmed in available sourcing, and specific credits have not been disclosed in the materials accompanying the preview.

New episodes of LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS stream Fridays at 9pm ET on HBO Max. The series airs as part of the platform's weekly programming slate alongside other HBO Max originals.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the Episode 2 preview for the series, which arrived as the show settled into its Friday night slot on the streaming platform.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...