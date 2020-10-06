Kevin James Doyle THE 30 YEAR OLD VIRGIN Comedy Special Out Today

Growing up in a devoutly Christian home, Kevin was saving sex for marriage.

Kevin James Doyle and Comedy Dynamics are pleased to announce the release of The 30 Year Old Virgin, a new full-length comedy special out today!

Growing up in a devoutly Christian home, Kevin was saving sex for marriage. After moving to New York City he quickly fell in love and got engaged. A month before his wedding, he called it off and found himself in a precarious position, a 30 year old virgin. Love, sex, guilt, God, growing up, marriage.... The special is about what happens when you have very rigid expectations about what your life will look like, and then dealing with things turning out very different. It is a story of heartbreak and horniness. The 30 Year Old Virgin premiered at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and was called 'Jaw dropping, Kevin doesn't hold back...Fantastic. Engrossing. Hilarious.' by the Edinburgh Cultural Society.

Doyle recounts the debut performance of The 30 Year Old Virgin: "I had never told anyone about how I lost my virginity until the very first time I did the show in my friends living room in front of 20 people. The earlier parts of the show were material I had already performed and honed. When I got to the final part, I grabbed some notes and a glass of red wine and just told the story for the first time. I was TERRIFIED but at one point, during an especially embarrassing and scary part, a guy from Australia in the audience said "mate...this is so brave." That helped me plow through to the end. I think about that moment whenever I feel crazy for sharing something too personal; that instead of thinking it's weird, people appreciate it and they can laugh along with you."

The 30 Year Old Virgin was filmed at the historic St. George's church in New York in a room with low ceilings that felt like a comedy room. Doyle was excited to film a show so revealing and "dirty" in this setting, although he did not aim to be disrespectful but rather to have an honest conversation about sex. On the first night of filming, the Reverend from the church who approved the use of the space came in and sat in the front row. Doyle was just waiting for him to stand up mid way through the show and shut it down and say "nope...this is not ok". But at the end of the show he came up and said he loved it!

The 30 Year Old Virgin is available today across multiple platforms through the Comedy Dynamics hybrid distribution network including Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, and YouTube. The audio album will be available on Sirius XM, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and more this Friday, October 9, 2020.

View More TV Stories Related Articles