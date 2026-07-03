GET REAL | NO MORE DADTOK Clip Features Miranda Hope and Kaitlyn Bristowe on Hulu

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A new clip from GET REAL, Hulu's talk format series, takes on the subject of DadTok in a segment posted to the streaming platform's YouTube channel. The video features Miranda Hope, Hunter Harris, Peyton Dix, and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who serve as hosts and guest host for the episode.

GET REAL is a recurring talk format from Hulu that brings together hosts and guests to discuss topics connected to the platform's current programming and broader pop culture moments. The series has covered a range of subjects across its episodes, with rotating guest hosts joining the core group for each installment.

This episode continues a run of GET REAL content featuring the same panel. A previous episode saw Miranda Hope discuss her new country single and her time on THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES, while an earlier teaser introduced the format ahead of its broader rollout.

GET REAL is available to stream on Hulu. Additional episodes have covered Hulu originals including MILLION DOLLAR NANNIES and HOUSE OF STASSI.

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