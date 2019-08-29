Following Cancer Treatment, Alex Trebek Will Return to JEOPARDY!
According to Variety, not even a Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis can stop long-time "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek. Following treatment, the host has returned to the trivia program.
"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over," Trebek said online. "I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now."
"Who would I want to play me if they ever did a bio film about me?" he asks. "Betty White."
He concluded, "We have some exciting things coming up and I can't wait to share them with you all. Let me tell you, it's gonna be a good year."
Watch the video announcing Trebek's return here:
Read the original story on Variety.