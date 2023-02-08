Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Colman Domingo to Lead Netflix's THE MADNESS Limited Series From THE LARAMIE PROJECT Writer Stephen Belber

The series was ordered by Netflix for eight episodes.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Netflix has announced a series order for The Madness, a conspiracy thriller under Chernin Entertainment's (The North Road Company) first look deal at Netflix. The series will star Colman Domingo (Zola, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Fear The Walking Dead).

In THE MADNESS, media pundit MUNCIE DANIELS (Domingo) must fight for his innocence and his LIFE AFTER he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family - and his lost ideals - in order to survive.

The eight-episode series was created and executive produced by Stephen Belber (O.G., The Laramie Project). Also serving as co-showrunner and executive producer is VJ Boyd (Justified, S.W.A.T.).

Director / Executive Producer: Clément Virgo (Greenleaf) will direct and executive produce the first two and the concluding two episodes. Quyen Tran (Maid) and Jessica Lowrey (Perry Mason) will each direct two middle episodes.

"Stephen Belber and VJ Boyd thrive in creating suspense driven emotional stories that connect with broad audiences. We look forward to seeing them bring this timely conspiracy thriller to life and to continue our partnership with Netflix," said Jenno Topping, President, Chernin Entertainment.

"The Madness is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller -- turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action and swift pace. We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada.

About Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo is an Emmy winning and Tony® nominated actor, playwright and director. Most recently, he co-wrote, produced, and starred in the Academy Award shortlisted animated short film "New Moon." In 2022, Domingo received an Emmy award in the category of "Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series" on behalf of his character Ali in HBO's "Euphoria."

Domingo recently wrapped production for Higher Ground's "Rustin" in which he will be playing the titular character. The biopic centers on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin. Domingo has completed production on Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple."

He will be playing "Mister," opposite Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Taylor, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Corey Hawkins, and H.E.R. The film is being produced by Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders. In June 2021, he was seen in A24's "Zola" with Taylour Paige and Riley Keough.

He also starred in Universal's remake Candyman opposite Yahya Abdul Mateen II in August 2021. In December of 2020, he was seen alongside Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in the Netflix film adaption of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom produced by Denzel Washington. On the small screen, Domingo can also be seen in the new season of AMC's "Fear The Walking Dead" as Victor Strand.

About Stephen Belber

Belber's latest film, WHAT WE DO NEXT (writer/director), opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on March 3rd. It stars Corey Stoll, Karen Pittman and Michelle Veintimilla. His previous films include MATCH (writer/director), starring Patrick Stewart; MANAGEMENT (writer/director) starring Jennifer Aniston and Woody Harrelson; O.G. (screenwriter) starring Jeffery Wright; THE LARAMIE PROJECT (co-writer) for HBO Films; and TAPE (screenwriter), directed by Richard Linklater, starring Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

Belber is also a Broadway-produced playwright whose work has been produced in over 25 countries. Plays include Dusk Rings A Bell, Geometry of Fire, Fault Lines, The Power Of Duff, Match, Tape, The Laramie Project (co-writer), We Are Among Us, and Don't Go Gentle.



