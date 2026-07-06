Colin Woodell Cast as Titular Role in Netflix's MYRON BOLITAR Series

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Colin Woodell (Pulse, The Continental), KJ Apa (The Map That Leads To You, Riverdale), and Diane Guerrero (Orange Is The New Black, The Lincoln Lawyer) are set to star in Netflix's upcoming drama series Myron Bolitar, inspired by the long-running book series by Harlan Coben.

"After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself," reads the logline.

Woodell will play the title character, a former college star turned sports agent. Apa stars as Myron's successful friend, Win Lockwood, with Guerrero as Myron's right hand, Esperanza Diaz.

Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning writer and producer David E. Kelley and Kyle Long will co-showrun, write, and executive produce. Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes and executive-produce. Other executive producers include Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Prods, Harlan Coben for Final Twist Productions, and Rick Muirragui.

The long-standing creative partnership between Netflix and Harlan Coben dates back to 2018, adapting more than 13 of his books for the screen, including: Fool Me Once, Run Away, Safe, The Woods, The Innocent, Gone for Good, Stay Close, Hold Tight, The Stranger, Missing You, Just One Look, Caught, and I Will Find You.

Coben’s most recent adaptation, I Will Find You, is Netflix's biggest original scripted debut of 2026. The series hit #1 for two consecutive weeks on the English TV list, with 24M views in Week 1 and 34.1M in Week 2 and hit #1 in 80 countries.

Since the debut of the Netflix Top 10 in 2021, Harlan Coben shows on Netflix have made Netflix’s weekly Global Top 10 list 33 times and reached the Top 10 in 92 countries. From 2023-2025, Harlan Coben shows have received over 300M global views.

Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once became one of Netflix’s most-viewed titles of 2024, propelling the limited series to enter Netflix’s Most Popular TV list of all time at the time. Following the release of the series, sales of Harlan Coben’s novel skyrocketed to the Amazon UK Best Sellers of 2024 List, and The New York Times Best Seller list.

Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren

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