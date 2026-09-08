WERTHER Will Come to the Royal Danish Opera

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The Royal Danish Theatre will present Jules Massenet’s Werther at Copenhagen’s Old Stage beginning Sept. 11, with performances scheduled through Oct. 8. The production is based on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s 1774 novel The Sorrows of Young Werther and follows the young Werther as he falls in love with Charlotte, who is already engaged to Albert. The opera explores Werther’s unrequited love and eventual despair.

The production is directed by Tatjana Gürbaca, with Klaus Grünberg handling set and lighting design and Silke Willrett designing the costumes. Marie Jacquot, the Royal Danish Theatre’s French principal conductor, conducts the Royal Danish Orchestra in her first interpretation of Massenet’s score. The production was created in collaboration with Opernhaus Zürich.

Jacob Skov Andersen stars as Werther in his role debut, with Elisabeth Jansson as Charlotte. The cast also includes Ava Line Shokooh as Sophie, Theodore Platt as Albert, Kyungil Ko as the Bailiff, Jens Christian Tvilum as Schmidt, Simon Duus as Johann, Albin Jansson as Brühlmann and Line Hugger Viderup as Käthchen. All listed principal performers are scheduled for the performances currently announced by the Royal Danish Theatre.

Werther is performed in French with Danish and English surtitles. The production runs approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes, including one intermission, and is recommended for audiences ages 10 and older. Performances are scheduled for Sept. 11 at 8 p.m., Sept. 13 at 3 p.m., Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., Oct. 4 at 3 p.m., Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

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