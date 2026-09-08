Opera Mississippi Will Perform CENTENNIAL GIANTS: COLTRANE & DAVIS in October

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Opera Mississippi will present “Centennial Giants: Coltrane & Davis,” a concert celebrating the music of jazz legends John Coltrane and Miles Davis, Oct. 26 at Duling Hall in Jackson. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., and is expected to run until 9:30 p.m.

The concert marks the centennial year of both Davis and Coltrane, who were born in 1926 and performed together as members of the Miles Davis Quintet. Their collaboration contributed to recordings including “Kind of Blue,” while their later careers took them in different musical directions. The program will feature music associated with both artists.

The performers will be the Larry Panella Quintet, featuring Larry Panella on saxophone, Ashlin Parker on trumpet, Sam Bruton on piano, David Pellow on bass and Nathan Sanders on percussion. The group will perform arrangements of music connected to Davis and Coltrane as part of the tribute concert.

The performance will take place at Duling Hall, located at 622 Duling Ave. in Jackson. Tickets are $40 and include general admission seating. Opera Mississippi's season-ticket information lists “Centennial Giants: Coltrane & Davis” among its 2026-27 concert offerings.

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